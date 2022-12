Not Available

Top Gear Italia is an international version of the popular British BBC Two motoring show. This version of the show is presented by Guido Meda (an Italian commentator of the Moto GP), Joe Bastianich (an American restaurateur, previously a judge on MasterChef Italia) and Davide Valsecchi (an Italian racing driver and GP2 Series champion). It also features the Italian version of "The Stig".