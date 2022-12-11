Not Available

Top Jobs for Dogs showcases the many and varied roles that dogs have in the workforce - from companion dogs to police dogs. So many people are able to lead more fulfilling and healthier lives because of incredible dogs. Truffle hunters, bedbug detectors, police dogs, emotional support dogs, sheep dogs, guide dogs, sled pullers, fire fighters, social media stars, mice harvesters, fitness trainers, circus performers, frisbee gamers, trauma counsellors, penguin protectors, tracking dogs, prison guards, snake detectors – the list of jobs that dogs perform is endless, and their skills incredible.