Top Lista Nadrealista

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The show is composed mostly of political satire or humor connected with mentality of people from ex-Yugoslavia (for example, "Hrkljuš") in form of sketches, and became famous in former Yugoslavia. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, many sketches dealt with current political situation which was a prelude to the Yugoslavian war. Some proved to be prophetic, as they described things like Sarajevo being divided in different republics, a single family split into two clans and warring over control of rooms in the apartment, UN peacekeeping force's "significant" presence and their adding fuel to the conflict.

Cast

Images