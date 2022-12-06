Not Available

Top of the Heap

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Welcome to the Top of the Heap guide at TV Tome. Top of the Heap was the first spin-off from FOX's most successful program Married... With Children. It chronicled the escapades of a father who is trying to get his son hooked up with a rich broad. One of the things working against him is the fact that his son is on the same intelligence level as Kelly Bundy. Vinnie falls into a job at Rolling Hills country club, where he becomes very popular with ladies; however, most of them are old and married. And as with any spin-off series, characters from the parent series would often make an appearance to start the show off on a higher ratings note, which in this series didn't help. Not one to give in, Ron Leavitt, co-creator of Married... With Children has brought Vinnie's character back in the spring of '92 with a series called Vinnie & Bobby; this series is chronicled in another entry.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images