Not Available

Welcome to the Top of the Heap guide at TV Tome. Top of the Heap was the first spin-off from FOX's most successful program Married... With Children. It chronicled the escapades of a father who is trying to get his son hooked up with a rich broad. One of the things working against him is the fact that his son is on the same intelligence level as Kelly Bundy. Vinnie falls into a job at Rolling Hills country club, where he becomes very popular with ladies; however, most of them are old and married. And as with any spin-off series, characters from the parent series would often make an appearance to start the show off on a higher ratings note, which in this series didn't help. Not one to give in, Ron Leavitt, co-creator of Married... With Children has brought Vinnie's character back in the spring of '92 with a series called Vinnie & Bobby; this series is chronicled in another entry.