Warfare brings about devastating destruction, but also tends to bring certain technological advances, often in tandem with weapons development. A new series on Military Channel will take a look at some of the great weapons of the past to see how they shaped not only the conflict at hand, but weapons technology as a whole — sometimes even changing history in the non-military sphere. "Top Secret Weapons Revealed" premieres with two back-to-back episodes Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 9pm and 10pm ET/PT (Source: The Military Channel)