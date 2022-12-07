Not Available

The role of the sniper has never been more important than on the modern battlefield. From the urban combat in the streets of Iraq to the mountaintop assaults of Afghanistan, the need for precision rifle fire is critical to mission success. Every year the Sniper School at Fort Benning Georgia invites the most elite sniper teams in the world to compete in a week-long competition to determine which two man team is the best. Although this is a competition, for many soldiers it will be the most realistic training they will ever receive. This four part mini-series showcases the competition among the top sniper teams in the world.