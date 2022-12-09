Not Available

Best friends and cadets-in-training Swift, Penny, Rod, and Brody congregate at Top Wing Academy, where they learn what it takes to gain their wings and become rescue birds on Big Swirl Island. Swift is a blue jay and the fastest pilot at the academy; Penny, the only female in the group, is a penguin, and she is an expert at undersea life; Brody is a puffin who takes a more land approach, and Rod is a rooster who is ready to fly around Big Swirl Island in his all-terrain vehicle. The four friends are joined by their mentor Speedy, who helps the cadets on their different missions. "Top Wing" focuses on the importance of teamwork and the ability to successfully solve problems.