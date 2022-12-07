Not Available

What about your hairstyle after a ride in the convertible at minus 10ºC? How is it that a whole company has seen how you depilate your bikini-line? How do you get a horse back into the lift? Tower C is a surreal comedy, written and performed by two women. In the complex Tower C the workers show themselves of their most unfavorable side. Take all the embarrassing, absurd and painful situations that you can imagine and add a considerable amount of comic talent. Reverse, crush and then ... serve immediately. With the blush on the cheeks, toe curling, you're looking at unprecedented hilarious scenes.