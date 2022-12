Not Available

Filmed in Orillia's idyllic cottage countryside, notable Hollywood couple Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott transform a lakeside cottage into their dream vacation getaway. For Dean, the move means coming home to Canada, but for the rest of the family it's uncharted territory. With their four kids in tow, the couple spend a hilarious summer exploring life in the great outdoors, all the while putting their DIY experience to work on their fabulous new property.