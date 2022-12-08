Not Available

Each year, more than 2,000 tornadoes occur worldwide, with an average of more than 1,000 tornadoes hitting the United States. Ripping homes from their foundation in a split second, obliterating towns in the blink of an eye, these twisters are as unpredictable as they are dangerous. The “Tornado Alley” anthology will explore deadly tornadoes from every angle, through the eyes of experts and survivors. Using cutting-edge CGI, the show will destroy cities, tell white-knuckle survival stories, and show in user-generated content just how devastating tornadoes can be.