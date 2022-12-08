Torrent of Passions

Not Available

Torrente: ¡un torbellino de pasiones! is a 2008 Venezuelan telenovela produced by Venevisión and distributed internationally by Venevisión International. Maritza Bustamante and Luciano D'Alessandro star as the protagonists while Anabell Rivero and Felix Loreto star as the antagonists. Ana Julia Briceño is a successful obstetrician, happily married to Reinaldo Gabaldón, a pediatrician. Lucky in friendship as well as in love, she knows she can always count on her truest, dearest friend, psychiatrist Valeria Velutini. And that’s exactly who she turns to when faced with a difficult situation.