Puccini's ever popular Tosca from the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, with a star-studded cast - Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu as Floria Tosca, Welsh baritone Bryn Terfel as Chief of Police, Baron Scarpia, and tenor Jonas Kaufmann as the liberal revolutionary Cavaradossi. The production is by Jonathan Kent with the Orchestra and Chorus of the Royal Opera House under the baton of Music Director Antonio Pappano. The action takes place at precise locations in Rome and spans a single day - 17th June 1800, the day Napoleon invaded Italy.