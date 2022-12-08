Total Blackout (US)

Not Available

    This extreme, half-hour game show, hosted by actor Jaleel White, features contestants battling each other and their fears in a series of challenges. But there's a twist to the game. All the challenges are played in complete darkness -- no lights, no blindfolds. While participating in a series of nerve-racking games, the contestants face their fears and unexpected surprises. All of the contestants' senses are put to the test, including smell, touch, taste and even the control of their own motor movements.

