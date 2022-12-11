Not Available

Total Drama: Revenge of the Island is the fourth season of the Total Drama franchise. The series' extension was commissioned by Teletoon from the producers, Fresh TV Inc. It is a sequel to Total Drama Island, Total Drama Action, and Total Drama World Tour and is a parody of reality TV shows, with this series taking the contestants back to Camp Wawanakwa, only this time the island is radioactive. Previous contestants from past seasons no longer compete in Total Drama: Revenge of the Island since this season features an entire new cast. The thirteen new contestants who are introduced in here are Anne Maria, B, Brick, Cameron, Dakota, Dawn, Jo, Lightning, Mike, Sam, Scott, Staci, and Zoey. This new season has new friendships, new rivalries, new relationships, and the biggest drama to date. However, the season is only half the length of any previous seasons, with just 13 episodes. The purpose for this season is not just to start all over again, but to introduce the new cast to what the older contestants have gone through before and to get them ready for Total Drama All-Stars. Such a change will occur again in Total Drama: Pahkitew Island.