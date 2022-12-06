Not Available

Total Security is a high-tech security agency dedicated to ensuring personal safety, tracking down missing persons, doing surveillance, checking into threats, running background checks etc. The agency is run by Frank Cisco, a no-nonsene former cop, and his employees include Neville, the cool technical expert; accountant George who is always eager to get rich clients, good-looking blonde Ellie; the recently widowed Jody; and buxom secretary Geneva. Reluctantly, Frank hires his pal Steve Wegman. Lacking morals and way too obsessed with the opposite sex, Wegman is Cisco's exact opposite but his ruthless nature nevertheless comes in handy in many of the cases the agency have to tackle. James Remar, James Belushi, Debrah Farentino and Tracey Needham were the main stars of this light-hearted but entertaining show that mixed detective drama and comedy elements. Total Security was created by Steven Bocho (Hill Street Blues)