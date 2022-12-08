Not Available

Totally Clueless is a hidden camera game show where a team of improvisers put contestants through a series of outrageous and edgy pranks. Each prank has four built-in dilemmas that will take the contestants on a surreal and hilarious rollercoaster ride. Each participant starts out with $500. If they don't figure out they are on a game show, they lose $100 per round. But if the contestant calls out the prank with a specific phrase (i.e. "are you pranking me?" "This must be a TV show" "are those hidden-cameras?") they win that round's monetary prize.