"Totally Spies!" is a fast-paced and fun show that depicts 3 girlfriends 'with an attitude' who have to cope with their daily lives at high school as well as the unpredictable pressures of international espionage. Whether the girls are laying low on a secret island off the coast of Japan, on hands and knees deep within the sewers of Paris or crouched in the baggage hold of a private jet over the Bermudas, they confront the most intimidating - and demented - of villains, each with their own special agenda for demonic, global rude behavior! The three friends each use their specific talents to help save the world while stressing about next week's algebra final or finding a decent prom dress on time.