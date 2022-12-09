Not Available

Eliza lived in the interior of Rio de Janeiro with her family, but after getting involved in a mess with her stepfather, she fled to the capital and started to live on the streets of the city. Despite her careless appearance, she draws attention for her beauty. Eliza takes risks in the streets and Jonatas is the one who realizes the danger and proposes to protect her. During the week, the boy makes a living selling bullets and guarding cars. To save money, he only returns to the family home, who lives far away, on weekends. In a very different world live the powerful director of the magazine Totalmente Demais, Carolina, and the bon vivant and owner of the modeling agency Excalibur, Arthur. Longtime friends and lovers in their spare time, they carry in this intimate relationship the same competitive behavior as legal life. The duo's combination is explosive: she is capable of anything to get what she wants, and he just wants to have fun without measuring the consequences of his actions.