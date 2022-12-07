Tou Koutiou ta Paramuthia

Not Available

In this series of family Sofianou starring a little girl, Paraskeuoula, which was hidden under the bed of a large box. Within this box there was a whole world full of magic fairy tales. Four great figures, friends Paraskeuoulas were great storytellers who are telling stories from all over the world. The Rouchlas, the Fiogkos, the Sebastian and Melia. The series had great success at its first visibility in the late 80s (1987) and repetitions of continued today - with fanatical viewers - on national television.