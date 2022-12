Not Available

The stabbed corpse of IT company president Kinji Shiroyama (Yuichi Haba) is found in the Gulf warehouse at Hinode Pier. Unemployed Satoru Oki (Yoshiyoshi Arakawa) who ran away from the scene of the incident is arrested as the murderer. Fujiko Kajiwara (Yuki Matsushita), who was asked to be a duty lawyer meets him, but Ooki denies the charges makes repeats vague statements and refuses to tell the truth.