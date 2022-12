Not Available

Touch follows the lives of three people: Kazuya and Tatsuya Uesugi (identical twin brothers) and Minami Asakura. They've lived next to each other since they were babies, and their parents even built a playhouse in the yard in order to keep them from damaging the houses. As they grew into their teens, they suddenly noticed that one of them was a girl, and Kazuya and Minami became closer. Kazuya, the younger twin, was an excellent student (as was Minami).