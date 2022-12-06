Not Available

Touch (2012)

  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

20th Century Fox Television

The show follows a group of unrelated characters. One of these is Martin Bohm (Kiefer Sutherland), a widower and a single father who is haunted by an inability to connect to his mute and severely autistic 10-year-old son, Jake. Martin has tried everything he could do in order to reach his son, but at no success. To spend his time, Jake has cast-off cell phones, disassembling them and manipulating the parts. This allows him to see the world in a different way entirely.

Cast

Kiefer SutherlandMartin Bohm
David MazouzJacob Bohm
Maria BelloLucy Robbins
Saxon SharbinoAmelia Robbins
Lukas HaasCalvin Norburg
Saïd TaghmaouiGuillermo Ortiz

