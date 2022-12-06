Touch (2012)

The show follows a group of unrelated characters. One of these is Martin Bohm (Kiefer Sutherland), a widower and a single father who is haunted by an inability to connect to his mute and severely autistic 10-year-old son, Jake. Martin has tried everything he could do in order to reach his son, but at no success. To spend his time, Jake has cast-off cell phones, disassembling them and manipulating the parts. This allows him to see the world in a different way entirely.
|Kiefer Sutherland
|Martin Bohm
|David Mazouz
|Jacob Bohm
|Maria Bello
|Lucy Robbins
|Saxon Sharbino
|Amelia Robbins
|Lukas Haas
|Calvin Norburg
|Saïd Taghmaoui
|Guillermo Ortiz
