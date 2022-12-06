Touché Turtle and Dum Dum

Not Available

Each episode starts off with Touché popping forth from inside his shell. He then gets a phone call from someone who's in dire straits. His phone usually rests upon a sterling silver plate. Touché accepts all major credit cards. Thus, Touché and Dum-Dum go off into the crime scene and do their shtick, which may involve swordplay, box-fighting, martial arts, tom-foolery, work with pyrotechnics/explosives ...and so on. "Touché-Away!!" The original show of 52 episodes first aired on TV between September 1962 and August 1963. TouchÃ© and Dum Dum have appeared together in only a handful of 1960s-early 1970s H-B comic books, and both also showed up on Hanna-Barbera's 50th anniversary special in 1988 (you may find that on video).