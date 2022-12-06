Not Available

Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn is a comedic talk show that aired on Comedy Central. The show featured roundtable discussions, inviting various guests of many views, mixing mostly comics/entertainers expressing themselves with journalists and political figures. Quinn's regular guests consisted mainly of Comedy Central affiliated comedians from the Comedy Cellar in New York City. It aired weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET, immediately following The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. The show was similar in content to The Colin Quinn Show, Quinn's previous TV show.