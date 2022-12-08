Toughest Military Jobs

Not Available

Defending a nation is no easy task. One mistake and billions of dollars and countless lives can be lost. In this series, we explore the most difficult and dangerous jobs on land, in the air, at sea and at military bases across the country. Following up on the success of Indigo Films, Toughest Carrier Jobs, each episode focuses on one specific area of the military, and the tasks necessary to keep every person safe and all high-tech equipment operating at the highest caliber demanded by the World s most powerful fighting force.