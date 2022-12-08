Not Available

Tour du Jour is a sports talkshow that is broadcasted by RTL 7. Host Wilfred Genee and several experts discuss about the Tour de France. In addition fragments of the latest stage in the Tour are being shown. Every night famous guests are invited that do or do not have something to do with cycling. The regular experts are Gert Jakobs and Danny Nelissen. Reporters Erik Dijkstra en Marcel Maijer report daily what's going on in and around the convoy. Danny Vera and his band provide the music. Each episode a rondemiss is invited, which according to Genee is the culmination of the night.