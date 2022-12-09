Not Available

The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah is one of only five UCI-sanctioned, multi-stage, North American pro cycling events in 2014. Showcasing some of the world’s most prestigious teams and cyclists for seven days in August, this event now attracts worldwide attention as the top international cycling event that follows the Tour de France. Nearly a decade since its opening circuit, the Tour of Utah, today, stands shoulder to shoulder with the most prestigious professional bicycle stage race events as our answer to the greatest cycling challenges the world has to offer. Without a doubt, the Tour of Utah has achieved world-class status. Our event not only represents a forum for showcasing athletic perfection, but communicates a broader message: how individual attention to personal health and physical activity at every age will lead to a stronger, healthier society.