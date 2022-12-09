Tower of Babel

Not Available

Miserable mason Clementino was a peaceful worker who had a hot sexy wife. When he found her in other's arms, he killed her. He could have been declared not guilty, but his master Cesar Toledo intentionally witnessed against him and provoked his sentence to be 20 years in prison. When released, Clementino desired revenge, and planned to blow up the newly-inaugurated mall that Toledo built. But someone mysterious stole his meticulously prepared plans and blew it before him. Now, in order to prove his own innocence, Clementino is forced to join his enemy Toledo to investigate and find out who blew the mall and why.