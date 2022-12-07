Not Available

Tower Prep is an exclusive school for people with special abilities. None of the students know where they are or how they arrived there, and there's no escape. One moment Ian Archer was at home playing a video game; the next, he found himself waking up at Tower Prep with no memory of how he got there. Panicking, he tries to escape, and in the course of his failed attempt he meets three other students: Gabe, Suki and CJ. Throughout the series, the four friends make it their mission to uncover the mysteries behind Tower Prep and find a way to return to their normal lives.