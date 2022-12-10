Tozkoparan Iskender

Not Available

The superhero Alexander, who broke records at a very young age, is coming to this day. Moreover, he is together with his fellow travelers Salih and Fikri, and his arch-enemy Giovanni who never leaves him. If Kemankeş İskender, who has extraordinary abilities despite being 12 years old, does not return to the period he lived in from 2020, the course of history will change, the Tozkoparan people will disappear and the bad guys will win. But this is not the only problem of Alexander. Many problems will be waiting for him nowadays. The Venetian archer Giovanni, who is constantly on the hunt for the forces he has never been able to control, and the Hurricane team, which is the troublemaker in the school. And of course, against all these dangers, the Blue Moon team will not leave Alexander alone.