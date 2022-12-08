Not Available

Tractor Monkeys is a comedy quiz show that has mined ABC TV's wonderful wonderful, eye opening and at times disturbing material to create a romp through recent fads, trends and social phenomena. With a bunch of some of Australia's best comedians along for the ride, Tractor Monkeys will see surprise appearances, bizarre objects being sprung on unsuspecting team members and moments of planned or random chaos. In the driver's seat Merrick Watts is joined by team captains Dave O'Neil and Monty Dimond. The teams will comprise the cream of Australia's comedic talent including Tom Gleeson, Denise Scott, Frank Woodley and Kate Langbroek to name a few. It's a chance for them to reminisce about growing up in Australia, share their teenage secrets, laugh at how much we have changed or cringe at how much we haven't. It's a fine line between sweet nostalgia and blatant ridicule!