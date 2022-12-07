Tracy Beaker Returns

Not Available

When Tracy is arrested for using Cam's credit card to publish her autobiography, Tracy seeks refuge at the Dumping Ground, a care home where she used to live as a child. She meets the children who are intrigued by her and her story. Wanting to pay Cam back, Tracy asks Mike for a job. As Mike is short-staffed, he agrees to hire her an assistant care worker since she knows so much about life in care. Tracy then uses her background as a former child in care to become fully involved in the lives of those of whom she is now in charge.