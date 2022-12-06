Not Available

Traders was a terrific show created by Atlantis (now Alliance Atlantis) about the lives and goings on at Gardner/Ross, a commercial Investment Bank. (Can you say esoteric) The show used many investing terms and was seen as confusing by many. The program however won countless awards all over the world, and enjoyed a successful run of five years. Interestingly enough Gardner/Ross is a combination of One man's name, and his character. David Gardner & Cedric Ross, thus the bank name Gardner/Ross