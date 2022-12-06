Not Available

Trading Spaces: Boys vs. Girls

    Just as in Trading Spaces, two families trade homes for two days with no interaction during that time - it's all a surprise. The twist in Trading Spaces: Boys vs. Girls is that a boy and a girl, each aided by a friend, get to redesign each other's bedrooms based on a "theme" supplied by the bedroom's occupant. Unlike the adult version, there is no budget, which leads to rooms that tend to be more "over the top", often in the neighborhood of $5,000! The one caveat: NO PARENTS ALLOWED!

