Traditional Yemeni Music is a TV show aired on Yemen TV, usually aired every Thursday. First aired in the Seventies, it features songs & interviews with Traditional Yemeni Music writers, composers & singers such as Ayoob Tarish Absi who is one of the most popular musical artist of all time in Yemen. Highly regarded as a singer, composer & performer. His work spanned a multitude of Yemeni songs, including classical, traditional, contemporary & the patriotic, which includes the Yemeni national anthem.