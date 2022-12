Not Available

Traffic Blues is a documentary series broadcast on RTÉ One. It follows various traffic officers from the Garda Síochána. The first series follows the Garda Traffic Corps in a six-part series. The series was filmed over six months, putting the Dublin Metropolitan division based in Dublin Castle, the Louth division taking in stations in Drogheda and Dundalk and the Donegal division focusing on Burnfoot and Letterkenny areas in the centre of attention