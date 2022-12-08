Not Available

Native Americans have experienced a history full of oppression and racism. Since the period when Native tribes were found on this continent at the time of its 'discovery', the British and American governments disregarded Native Americans as the owners of the territory they occupied and used aggressive force to take their lands and destroy their people. This harrowing and compelling compilation of 4 award-winning documentary programs chronicles the struggles of the Native American culture from the forced relocation known as the Trail of Tears to the current issues faced by America's aboriginal people.