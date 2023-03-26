Not Available

Transatlantic

  • Drama
  • War & Politics

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Airlift Productions

Marseille 1940-1941.Transatlantic is inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold and the Emergency Rescue Committee. Risking their lives to help more than 2000 refugees escape occupied France, including many artists on the Nazis’ most-wanted list, an international gang of young superheroes and their famous charges occupy a villa at the edge of the city, where the threat of mortal danger gives way to unexpected collaborations and intense love affairs.

Cast

Cory Michael SmithVarian Fry
Gillian JacobsMary Jayne Gold
Yoli FullerSouleymane Touré
Nadiv MolchoBill Freier
Corey StollGraham Patterson
Amit RahavThomas Lovegrove

