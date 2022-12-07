Transformers: Armada

Not Available

In 2010 Armada follows the latest battle in the war between the Autobots and Decepticons as the two sides race to gain the allegiance of a newly discovered race of Transformers known as Mini-Cons. Much smaller than either the regular Transformers, the Mini-Cons can connect to their large counterparts granting them new abilities. Each Mini-Con enhances the power of a Transformer exponentially. Our only chance for a peaceful cosmos is for Optimus Prime and the Autobots to defeat their enemies and free all Mini-Cons.