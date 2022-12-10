Not Available

Transformers: Cybertron, known in Japan originally as Transformers: Galaxy Force, is the 2005-2007 Transformers toy line and animated series, another co-production between Hasbro and Takara. It was aired in Japan as a separate rebooted transformers series, though in America, the English dub was presented as a sequel to the previous series, Transformers: Armada and Transformers: Energon by adding dialogue and reusing a number of screens to link elements of the Armada and Energon series to the show, giving the impression that it is a sequel. In the anime, all of the Transformers are computer-generated, while the humans and backgrounds are rendered in traditional cel animation. It is the last series in the Transformers franchise to be produced in Japan.