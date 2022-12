Not Available

When Bumblebee begins to suffer amnesia, his partner, Windblade, comes to the rescue, and repairs his memory chips, enabling him to rediscover his past adventures on Cybertron. Once his memories are repaired, Bumblebee gets a clue that will lead both him and Windblade to complete their current mission and save their friends, unaware that Megatron sent his Decepticon assassins to hunt them down.