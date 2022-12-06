Transformers: Energon

Not Available

It's been 10 Earth years since the last battle against Unicron involving him and Megatron disappearing into deep space. The Autobots and Decepticons have been working together and have set up mining post for mining Energon in which to use the Energon to restore Cybertron. But a bad guy called Alpha Q (AKA Alpha Quintesson) has sent a Decepticon named Scorponok and a group of drones called the Terrorcons to raid the mining settlements and steal the Energon so they can restore and power up Unicron and revive Megatron with the help of the Decepticons. But a resurrected Megatron has other plans with Unicron since he has plans to control him. Scorponok and Alpha Q have different plans for Unicron and that is to use Unicron's power to re-create things like his home planet, and destroy Megatron once and for all. It's up to Optimus Prime, the Autobots, and the Omnicons along with a teenage boy named Kicker to stop the Decepticons from stealing all the Energon and taking over the universe.