Transformers: Masterforce aired on Japanese television from 1988 to 1989. Taking place after Transformers: Headmasters, it is the story of how Metalhawk and his small team of Cybertrons must protect Earth from the mysterious Devil Z and his Destron forces. Humans play many prominent roles in Masterforce, from the Destron husband-wife team of Giga and Mega to the Cybertron's Junior Headmasters and the reluctantly-recruited Ginrai. Masterforce is often considered second only to Transformers: Victory as a fan favorite.