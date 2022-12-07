Transformers: Prime

Not Available

Roll out with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Arcee, Ratchet, Bulkhead, and the rest of the heroic Autobots as they battle the evil Decepticons. Now that big bad Megatron has returned with a mysterious and dangerous element, Team Prime must prepare for an epic battle. But that's not so easy when they have to guard over Jack, Miko, and Raf, three normal kids who’ve accidentally discovered the Autobots. As Team Prime works to defend Earth from destruction, the drama gets just as intense as the heavy metal action.