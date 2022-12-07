Transformers: Rescue Bots

Not Available

Meet the Rescue Bots! Chase, Heatwave, Blades, and Boulder are given a very important mission by Optimus Prime: Protect and learn about mankind. Stationed undercover on a technologically advanced island, they team up with a family of first responders, including a police chief, fire fighter, helicopter pilot, and engineer. With help from Cody, the family's youngest, the Rescue Bots keep the peace and keep people safe in their new home. And along the way, they learn what it really means to be a hero.