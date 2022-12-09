Transformers: Robots In Disguise (2015)

Not Available

Years after the events of Predacons Rising, Bumblebee is summoned back to Earth to battle several of Cybertron's most wanted Decepticons that escaped from a crashed prison ship and assembles a team of young Autobots that includes Sideswipe (a rebel "bad boy bot"), Strongarm (an Elite Guard cadet), Grimlock (a bombastic Dinobot), and Fixit (a hyperactive Mini-Con with faulty wiring).