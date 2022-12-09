Not Available

Transformers: Robots In Disguise (2015)

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Hasbro Studios

Years after the events of Predacons Rising, Bumblebee is summoned back to Earth to battle several of Cybertron's most wanted Decepticons that escaped from a crashed prison ship and assembles a team of young Autobots that includes Sideswipe (a rebel "bad boy bot"), Strongarm (an Elite Guard cadet), Grimlock (a bombastic Dinobot), and Fixit (a hyperactive Mini-Con with faulty wiring).

Cast

Will FriedleBumblebee (voice)
Khary PaytonGrimlock (voice)
Darren CrissSideswipe (voice)
Mitchell WhitfieldFixit (voice)
Constance ZimmerStrongarm / Filch / Matronly Docent (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images