Transformers: Robots In Disguise (2015)

Years after the events of Predacons Rising, Bumblebee is summoned back to Earth to battle several of Cybertron's most wanted Decepticons that escaped from a crashed prison ship and assembles a team of young Autobots that includes Sideswipe (a rebel "bad boy bot"), Strongarm (an Elite Guard cadet), Grimlock (a bombastic Dinobot), and Fixit (a hyperactive Mini-Con with faulty wiring).
|Will Friedle
|Bumblebee (voice)
|Khary Payton
|Grimlock (voice)
|Darren Criss
|Sideswipe (voice)
|Mitchell Whitfield
|Fixit (voice)
|Constance Zimmer
|Strongarm / Filch / Matronly Docent (voice)
View Full Cast >