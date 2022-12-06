Transformers: Victory

Not Available

Following the conclusion of the American Transformers cartoon series in 1987, Takara, the Japanese producers of the Transformers, opted to create unique anime for their shore. Victory is the story of the new Cybertron Supreme Commander, Star Saber, defending the Earth against the forces of Deszaras, the Destrons' new Emperor of Destruction. Deszaras desires the planet's energy to reactivate his massive planet-destroying fortress, sealed away in the Dark Nebula long ago by Star Saber.