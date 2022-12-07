Not Available

Originally intended to be a full TV series, Transformers: Zone was forced to become direct-length direct-to-video (OVA) due to less than expected toy sales. The series was canceled after just one episode at 25 minutes. It is considered the last TF Generation 1 animated project. Following on from Victory, the mysterious three-faced insectoid being, Violenjiger dispatches the nine "Great Decepticon Generals" - Devastator, Menasor, Bruticus, Trypticon, Predaking, Abominus, King Poseidon, Overlord and BlackZarak - to acquire "Zone Energy," destroying the planet Feminia to obtain the world's store. Caught in the destruction of the planet, Star Saber is rescued by Dai Atlas, who then repels an attack by the Decepticons, and is appointed the new Autobot commander at the conclusion of the episode.