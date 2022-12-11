Not Available

Trap of Youth is a heartwarming series starring the Korean top actress, Shim Eun Ha. Yun-hee (Shim) sacrifices her studies and makes money to support her boyfriend's (Lee Jong Won) college fees, and later gives birth to a son of his. Yet the boyfriend betrays her love and falls for a rich girl (Yoo Ho Jung). Yun-hee tries to break their relationship by getting close to the girl's brother. However, she cannot hurt her ex-boyfriend and her present boyfriend who is madly in love with her. Eventually, her boyfriend (Jun Kwang Ryul) moves her and dissolves her hatred with true love. (YesAsia)