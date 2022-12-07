Trapped (2007)

Not Available

"Trapped," also known in Spanish as "Acorralada," is a 2007 telenovela produced by Venevision. While a woman lives a fabulous life of wealth and comfort, she hides the dark secret that she stole everything she has from her best friend years ago. Octavia Irazabel (Frances Ondiviela) owns a successful perfume factory, lives in a beautiful mansion, and is able to get whatever she wants. But years ago, she framed her best friend, Fedora Garces Soriano (Sonia Smith), for the murder of Fedora’s husband and had her sent to prison, while she took control of Fedora’s perfume company and had her two daughters, Diana (Alejandra Lazcano) and Gaby (Mariana Torres), sent away to be raised by an old woman. But years later, as fate would have it, Octavia’s son, Maximiliano “Max” Irazabal (David Zepeda), falls in love with Diana, who becomes a nurse and is hired to take care of Max’s senile grandmother. But can their relationship survive the many loveless marriages, kidnappings and murder attempts to find lasting happiness?